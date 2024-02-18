Wanted Gangster Killed, 2 Cops Injured in Encounter in Punjab

author img

By PTI

Published : 34 minutes ago

A wanted gangster was killed and two Punjab Police personnel were injured in an encounter in the state's Barnala district on Sunday, a top officer said.

More than 60 cases were registered against the deceased gangster. An inspector and a sub-inspector were injured in the firing.

Chandigarh: A wanted gangster was killed and two Punjab Police personnel were injured in an encounter in the state's Barnala district on Sunday, a top officer said. More than 60 cases were registered against the gangster, Gurmeet Singh alias Kala Dhanaula, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

"In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) of @PunjabPoliceInd neutralizes wanted A category Gangster Gurmeet Singh @ Kala Dhanula at a farmhouse in Badbar, District Barnala," Yadav said. The police party fired back in self-defence. An inspector and a sub-inspector were injured in the cross-firing, he said.

"The accused has a criminal history with 60+ heinous criminal cases registered against him. "Punjab Police is committed to eradicate crime as per vision of CM @Bhagwant Mann," the DGP said.

TAGGED:

GangsterencounterPunjab

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.