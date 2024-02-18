Wanted Gangster Killed, 2 Cops Injured in Encounter in Punjab

Chandigarh: A wanted gangster was killed and two Punjab Police personnel were injured in an encounter in the state's Barnala district on Sunday, a top officer said. More than 60 cases were registered against the gangster, Gurmeet Singh alias Kala Dhanaula, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

"In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) of @PunjabPoliceInd neutralizes wanted A category Gangster Gurmeet Singh @ Kala Dhanula at a farmhouse in Badbar, District Barnala," Yadav said. The police party fired back in self-defence. An inspector and a sub-inspector were injured in the cross-firing, he said.

"The accused has a criminal history with 60+ heinous criminal cases registered against him. "Punjab Police is committed to eradicate crime as per vision of CM @Bhagwant Mann," the DGP said.