Wanted Criminal Killed in Encounter with UP Police

By PTI

Published : Jul 18, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Shahnoor alias Shanu, a notorious criminal from Sambhal district, was fatally shot in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh STF in Shahjahanpur. Wanted in over 30 criminal cases including murder and robbery, Shanu had been evading arrest and was hiding in Pithnapur village.

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was killed in an encounter with the special task force of the Uttar Pradesh Police here, officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said, "Shahnoor alias Shanu, 38, was wanted in several cases, including murder. He was injured in an encounter with a team of the STF on Wednesday night. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead."

Shanu, a native of Sambhal district, was living in hiding in Pithnapur village under the Tilhar area of Shahjahanpur to avoid arrest. An STF team tracked him on Wednesday and surrounded him. In a bid to escape, he opened fire at the team. Shanu was hit by a bullet in retaliatory firing, said the SP. Shanu was an accused in more than 30 cases, including murder and loot, the SP said.

