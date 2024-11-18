ETV Bharat / state

Wanted Criminal Carrying Bounty Of Rs 30,000 Injured In Encounter With Police In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur: A wanted criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs 30,000 on his head, was injured in a brief encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. Ravindra Singh was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place in front of a warehouse near Matguwan in Chhatarpur. Police got a tip-off about Ravindra's location at midnight after which, an action was launched.

Ravindra, a resident of Deri village under Orchha Road police station area, was recently booked in an attempt to murder case and had been absconding for the last 20 days. He has 11 cases registered against him.

Chhatarpur SP Agam Jain said Ravindra sustained bullet injuries on his leg and is being treated at the district hospital.

Ravindra had hit the headlines after he fired on police personnel from five police stations in Chhatarpur district last month. On October 29, Ravindra shot one Veeru Chandel of his village due to an old rivalry but the latter survived. Two years ago, Veeru had beaten up Ravindra in front of villagers at the Makar Sankranti fair and since then the latter has been trying to take revenge.