Wanted Criminal Carrying Bounty Of Rs 30,000 Injured In Encounter With Police In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur: A wanted criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs 30,000 on his head, was injured in a brief encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. Ravindra Singh was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.
The incident took place in front of a warehouse near Matguwan in Chhatarpur. Police got a tip-off about Ravindra's location at midnight after which, an action was launched.
Ravindra, a resident of Deri village under Orchha Road police station area, was recently booked in an attempt to murder case and had been absconding for the last 20 days. He has 11 cases registered against him.
Chhatarpur SP Agam Jain said Ravindra sustained bullet injuries on his leg and is being treated at the district hospital.
Ravindra had hit the headlines after he fired on police personnel from five police stations in Chhatarpur district last month. On October 29, Ravindra shot one Veeru Chandel of his village due to an old rivalry but the latter survived. Two years ago, Veeru had beaten up Ravindra in front of villagers at the Makar Sankranti fair and since then the latter has been trying to take revenge.
When police team reached Ravindra's village in an attempt to murder case, he opened fire on personnel from five police stations and escaped into the forests. After this, IG Sagar had announced a reward amounting to Rs 30,000 on him.
The SP said that a special police team surrounded Ravindra in front of a warehouse near Matguwan last night. "At around 12 am, we got information that Ravindra was staying somewhere near Matguwan. A team went to the spot and four rounds were fired in an encounter that broke out with the criminal. A bullet hit the accused's right leg," Jain said.
Dr Ravi Soni, posted in the district hospital, said, Ravindra was admitted here by the police and is undergoing treatment.
Orchha police station in-charge Pushpendra Yadav and others including Dharmendra Rohit and Deepak Yadav played important role in last night's operation, officials said.
