Notorious Criminal From Bihar, Wanted In 24 Cases, Gunned Down In Encounter In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

Hapur: A dreaded criminal from Bihar, carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, was killed in an encounter in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, during a joint operation by Bihar Police, Noida STF and Simbhaoli Police on Sunday night.

The criminal, identified as W Yadav, son of Surya Narayan Yadav, also known as Suraj Yadav, was a resident of Gyandol police station area in Sahebpur Kamal under Begusarai district of Bihar.

The encounter took place in Simbhaoli police station area of Hapur when Bihar Police, Noida STF and Simbhaoli Police surrounded Yadav. After spotting the police team, Yadav opened fire first. When police retaliated, he sustained gunshot injuries.

Joint team of Bihar Police, Noida STF and Simbhaoli Police (ETV Bharat)

"During the encounter, Yadav sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead," informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Gyananjay Singh.

Police recovered a pistol, a revolver and several cartridges from his possession. The SP informed that a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on him by Bihar Police due to his involvement in several heinous crimes.

The official informed that Yadav had 24 criminal cases registered against him in Bihar, including murder and robbery. "At least 24 cases were registered against the criminal at different police stations of Bihar. Many famous businessmen from Hapur were also in the target of Yadav. A reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced on the criminal in Bihar," Singh said.