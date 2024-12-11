ETV Bharat / state

Wanted Criminal Carrying Rs 25,000 Bounty Killed In Encounter In UP

A wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head was killed in an encounter with police at Budhana

Wanted Criminal Carrying Rs 25,000 Bounty Killed In Encounter In UP
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Muzaffarnagar: A wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head was killed in an encounter with police at Budhana in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, officials said.

Ajay alias Ajayveer aka Badal, who was wanted in four cases of dacoity, was gunned down in an encounter after he opened fire at a police team which intercepted him, Senior Superintendent of Police, Abhishsk Singh, said.

Ajay was named in more than 20 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, Singh said.

A German pistol, jewellery and cash were recovered from Ajay's possession, the officer said.

Muzaffarnagar: A wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head was killed in an encounter with police at Budhana in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, officials said.

Ajay alias Ajayveer aka Badal, who was wanted in four cases of dacoity, was gunned down in an encounter after he opened fire at a police team which intercepted him, Senior Superintendent of Police, Abhishsk Singh, said.

Ajay was named in more than 20 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, Singh said.

A German pistol, jewellery and cash were recovered from Ajay's possession, the officer said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP ENCOUNTER KILLINGUTTAR PRADESH POLICEUP POLICE ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.