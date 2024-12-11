ETV Bharat / state

Wanted Criminal Carrying Rs 25,000 Bounty Killed In Encounter In UP

Muzaffarnagar: A wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head was killed in an encounter with police at Budhana in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, officials said.

Ajay alias Ajayveer aka Badal, who was wanted in four cases of dacoity, was gunned down in an encounter after he opened fire at a police team which intercepted him, Senior Superintendent of Police, Abhishsk Singh, said.