'Want To Become An All-rounder, Play For India': Tribal Girl From Maharashtra Aims Big

Nagpur: "I stay in Siddeshwar Nagar, Gonda Vasti. I bowl, bat and field. The feeling was good and there were better players. But I want to become an all-rounder, play for India, get parents out of old house, make by brothers and sisters study in good schools," said Rashi Markam, a tribal girl, who is aiming big just like hundreds of other kids in Maharashtra and India.

Cricket is a religion in India and there are hundreds of stories of people from the remote places have gone to become superstars. One of the biggest examples of this is former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Tribal girl Rashi Markam shows her skills during a practice session (ETV Bharat)

12-year-old Rashi is not all interested in studies but just like scores of tribal children, she wants to play cricket at the international level. The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) took note of the struggles of these tribal children, which was reported by ETV Bharat on January 29, 2025.

Rashi attended the selection trials of VCA, which were held at Gondia. She attended a three-day camp and raised hopes of everyone known to her. In the future, she could represent Vidarbha in the domestic circuit and India at the international level.

Khushal Dhok, who is imparting training to girls like Rashi, thanked ETV Bharat for highlighting their struggle. Rashi is using torn gloves, broken bat and ball and old equipment. He is associated with Seva Sarvada, a non-governmental organisation.

A striking thing is that Khushal sees the videos on his cell phones and imparts lessons. A right-handed batter and a pacer, Rashi practices in scorching heat, day in and day out and is hopeful that she would reap rich dividends. Rashi has never attended school but has all the potential to make it big in cricket. Like how star India batter Rohit Sharma was spotted by his coach Dinesh Lad or a Ramakant Acrekar spotted a young Sachin Tendulkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, it was Khushal, who saw a bright talent in Rashi.

Khushal gave a new shape to the lives of tribals girl, including Rashi. He intiallly tried to ensure that the girl studied well but when they showed interest in sports, he started training them in Siddeshwar God area, where around 2000 people reside. He started imparting the basics of cricket to these girl around one and two years back.

Like all cricketers, who toil hard in the nets for hours, Rashi too starts practicing early in the morning and continues till sun-set. Some times she sharpens her batting skills, sometimes she works on her pace, and sometimes she works on her fielding, especially catching.

Rashi's father Kiran Markam said, "I am hopeful that she will play for India. I am a labour and sometimes get work, but I will support her. Khushal has changed her life."

Khushal on his part said, "Khushi was afraid of attending the trials." "She is a very good player and she can make the country proud. She is a brilliant all-rounder. She is talented and her dream could come true. We do not have good coaches and equipment. If she gets this along with good diet, she definitely has the potential to play for the country," he added.