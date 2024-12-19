Wannabe Pilot Gives Life To 5 Persons In Her Death Through Organ Donation

Jodhpur: Chesta Bishnoi, a trainee pilot, who died of her wounds after getting injured in a road accident in Pune, gave a new lease of life to five people even after her death. The 21-year-old woman, who originally hailed from Khetolai in Pokhran and later made Jaipur her base, had harboured the dream of becoming a commercial pilot.

She received training at the Redbird Flight Training Academy in Maharashtra. She was seriously injured in a road accident on December 9. Doctors declared her dead on December 17. Chesta's family members, including her parents, decided to donate many organs to five people. Her last rites were performed at her native village on Wednesday.

Heritage Owners' Society's president Ashok Sancheti said that Chhesta's father Jyoti Prakash, who is a farmer, runs a gas agency in Pokhran. Chesta lived in Jodhpur Ummed Heritage and studied at Rajmata Krishna Kumari School. "She wanted to become a pilot and was preparing to don the mantle of a pilot. She had completed 55 hours out of the 200 hours required for flying criterion," Sancheti said.

As soon as the news of her death came, a pall of gloom descended on her hometown as family members mourned the tragic demise. The deceased girl's father said he decided to donate his organs including heart, liver, both kidneys and pancreas. The families of those who got a new life at Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic expressed their gratitude to Chesta and her family. Her body was brought to her home on Wednesday evening. The mortal remains were consigned to flames as kin bid a tearful adieu to her in the Khetolai village of Pokhran.