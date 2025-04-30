Seven Killed In Wall Collapse At Temple In Andhra Pradesh's Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: Seven people were killed and four others injured when a rain-soaked wall collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Vishakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha said preliminary reports indicated that the wall collapse in the temple in Simchalam was triggered by soil loosening due to heavy rains in the area. Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state authorities pressed into service. Officials added that the injured have been shifted to the Visakhapatnam KGH.

According to an SDRF jawan, the incident occurred around 2.30 am. "Seven people died in the incident. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment...We immediately reached the spot after the incident was reported," the SDRF jawan said. State Home Minister Anitha condemned the tragic incident. She said, "There was heavy rainfall. All precautions had been taken. It is unfortunate," she said.

