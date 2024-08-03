ETV Bharat / state

4 Students Killed, 15 Injured After Wall Beside School Collapses In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Students of a private school in Rewa were leaving for their homes when the wall of a house next to their school building collapsed on them. Nineteen students got trapped under the debris of whom, four succumbed to their injuries on the spot and remaining are undergoing treatment.

Wall next to school collapsed (ETV Bharat Photo)

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Four students were killed and 15 others injured after the boundary wall of a house next to their school collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Saturday, police said.

The tragic incident occurred at a private school at Gram Garh Naigahi Mod under Garh police station area of ​​the district. After the school hours were over and the students were leaving for their homes, the wall of the adjoining house fell on them.

On information, Collector and SP reached the spot and supervised the rescue work. Locals pulled out around 19 students who got trapped under the debris and rushed them to the nearby hospital, where four of them were declared brought dead.

Villagers said that the house was is a dilapidated condition and due to the recent heavy downpour, its wall collapsed. They took the injured children to the Community Health Centre of Gangev after which, the seriously injured were referred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. The four bodies have been shifted for autopsy.

Rewa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said their priority is to ensure that the injured children are provided prompt treatment and they recover fast. An investigation will be conducted into the matter, he said. A pall of gloom has descended on the village after the incident.

TAGGED:

WALL BESIDE SCHOOL COLLAPSESSTUDENTS GOT TRAPPEDTRAGIC INCIDENTSTUDENTS DIE WALL COLLAPSE REWA

