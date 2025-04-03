ETV Bharat / state

Returning Home With Her Brother, Bihar Woman Gang Raped In Karnataka

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident of sexual assault reported from Karnataka, a young woman from Bihar was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men who stopped her while she was walking with her brother in capital Bengaluru on Wednesday. Police have arrested two accused in connection with the case.

According to the police, the woman was working in Ernakulam, Kerala for the past one month. But she decided to return to her hometown because she did not like the work. The young woman, who had boarded a train from Ernakulam to go to her hometown as per police, had called her brother and informed him about the matter.

He had instructed her to get down at the KR Puram railway station. Accordingly, the young woman got down at the KR Puram railway station in the city at around 1 am on April 2. The brother, who was taking his sister from the railway station, was walking towards Mahadevapura to have lunch.