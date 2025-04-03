ETV Bharat / state

Returning Home With Her Brother, Bihar Woman Gang Raped In Karnataka

According to the police, the woman, who had quit her job in Kerala, was returning home with her brother when the accused intercepted them.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 4:49 PM IST

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident of sexual assault reported from Karnataka, a young woman from Bihar was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men who stopped her while she was walking with her brother in capital Bengaluru on Wednesday. Police have arrested two accused in connection with the case.

According to the police, the woman was working in Ernakulam, Kerala for the past one month. But she decided to return to her hometown because she did not like the work. The young woman, who had boarded a train from Ernakulam to go to her hometown as per police, had called her brother and informed him about the matter.

He had instructed her to get down at the KR Puram railway station. Accordingly, the young woman got down at the KR Puram railway station in the city at around 1 am on April 2. The brother, who was taking his sister from the railway station, was walking towards Mahadevapura to have lunch.

According to the police, the accused had intercepted the brother and sister on the way and attacked the young woman's brother, dragged the young woman and gang-raped her in a deserted area.

The public caught the two men when the young woman screamed and handed them over to the police. The police, who have registered a rape case in connection with the incident, have reportedly arrested the accused and are interrogating them further.

BIHAR WOMAN RAPED IN KARNATAKAKARNATAKA GANG RAPEBIHAR WOMAN GANG RAPEBIHAR WOMAN RAPED

