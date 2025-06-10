Wajahat Khan, Who Accused Sharmistha Panoli, Sent To Police Custody Till June 16

Kolkata: In a fresh development linked to the Sharmishta Panaoli Case, Wajahat Khan—the same individual who had earlier filed a complaint against law student and social media influencer Sharmishtha Panoli— has been sent to police custody till June 16, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Background

On May 15, after discussions erupted on social media in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. a video posted by Panoli sparked outrage. This led to allegations that her remarks hurt religious sentiments and a complaint was then filed against her at a police station in Kolkata by Wajahat Khan.

After this, following a court-issued warrant, Panoli was arrested by the Kolkata police on May 30, and was brought to Kolkata on a transit remand. Alipore court sent her to a 14-day judicial custody on May 31.

Turn Of Events

In a dramatic twist, Khan was arrested by Kolkata police on similar charges. According to the Kolkata police officer Roopesh Kumar, Khan was apprehended in the Amherst Street police station limits.

Sources say he faces multiple complaints against him in various police stations in North and South Kolkata. Khan has also been accused of promoting provocative content about a major temple in Assam, apart from being accused of instigating religious unrest. The Assam police had earlier attempted to arrest Khan in Kolkata but were unable to locate him. However, they now have been informed about his arrest.

Legal Proceedings

The Alipore ACJM court, where he was produced, rejected his bail plea and remanded him to police custody until June 16.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police had submitted a warrant in connection with the case, which was rejected by the court. The Assam Police, though present during the hearing, reportedly did not produce a warrant or take any legal action at the time.

Kolkata Police have indicated that Khan may be handed over to Assam Police if required for further investigation.