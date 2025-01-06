'Waiting For Son's Arrival, News Of His Death Arrived': J&K Army Vehicle Accident Shatters Uttar Pradesh Family

Kanpur: 'Babuji, I am coming home on leave for Khichdi (Makar Sankranti), is Amma well? I am on duty right now. I will talk to you later Babuji'.

These were the last words of Army Jawan Pawan Yadav from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur killed along with three of his fellow soldiers in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Saturday, while speaking to his parents on phone. The family, which was eagerly waiting for the jawan's arrival back home for festivities, tragically received the news of his death instead leaving the family members in shock and grief.

The jawan's body is expected to reach Chakeri Airport on Monday afternoon for the last rites. Ahead of the arrival of the mortal remains of the Army jawan, a pall of gloom has descended on his native village Durgapur in Shivrajpur in Bilhaur tehsil. Yadav is survived by his wife and two children besides his parents and brother.

Women mourn the death of Army jawan Pawan Yadav in Kanur, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Waited For Son's Arrival, News Of Death Arrived

Yadav's father, Satyendra Yadav said that he had talked to his son a few days back. “He had promised to come home on Khichdi (Makar Sankranti). We were waiting for his arrival, but news of his martyrdom arrived,” a wailing Sattendra Yadav said.

Paras, deceased soldier's brother said that the Army has arranged a special flight to send his brother's mortal remains to his home for the last rites as the flights from Jammu could not take off due to poor visibility. The mortal remains are being brought to Kanpur's Chakeri airport by the special plane.

According to Paras, deceased jawan Pawan Yadav celebrated his son Tejas's birthday on 2 December while he was on leave.

Yadav's mother Gomti said that her son always used to worry about her health. “Whenever he called, he used to enquire about me. Now my son is gone, seeing the face of my daughter-in-law and her children, I feel like crying even more,” a wailing Gomti said.

According to the villagers, Pawan was very responsible. Apart from his family, he was also completely dedicated to serving the country, they said.