ETV Bharat / state

Waging War Against 'Demonic Yellow Media', Says YSRCP Supremo Jagan

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's statement follows the detention of over 100 YSRCP activists by police for allegedly posting disparaging comments on social media.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Amaravati: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that the party is waging a war against a "demonic yellow media" and its "unethical social media". The former chief minister's statement comes at a time when more than 100 YSRCP activists were detained by police across the state for alleged disparaging posts on social media. "We are waging a war against a demonic yellow media, and it's (its) unethical social media. In this battle (of) illegal detentions, undue harassment and false cases. I am with you in each of these battles," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

Asserting that truth would prevail, the YSRCP supremo claimed that illegal detentions, undue harassment and false cases had become the order of the day. Earlier, the opposition leader said that detaining social media activists was equal to infringing upon their fundamental rights, which is a direct assault on the constitutional guarantee.

Amaravati: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that the party is waging a war against a "demonic yellow media" and its "unethical social media". The former chief minister's statement comes at a time when more than 100 YSRCP activists were detained by police across the state for alleged disparaging posts on social media. "We are waging a war against a demonic yellow media, and it's (its) unethical social media. In this battle (of) illegal detentions, undue harassment and false cases. I am with you in each of these battles," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

Asserting that truth would prevail, the YSRCP supremo claimed that illegal detentions, undue harassment and false cases had become the order of the day. Earlier, the opposition leader said that detaining social media activists was equal to infringing upon their fundamental rights, which is a direct assault on the constitutional guarantee.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YSRCPYSRCP CHIEF YS JAGAN MOHAN REDDY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.