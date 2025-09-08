‘VVIP Protocol In Floods?’ BJP Slams Congress MP Tariq Anwar After Shoulder Ride Video From Bihar Surfaces
Katihar: Congress MP Tariq Anwar triggered a controversy after a video of him being carried by villagers on their shoulders while wading through floodwaters surfaced online. This happened during Anwar’s visit to flood-affected areas here in Bihar on Sunday.
The Congress leader was on a two-day visit to the flood-affected area of his parliamentary seat, during which he had to take support from the villagers in Shivnagar Sonakhal of Dhuriahi Panchayat. People carried him on their shoulders for a long distance.
The video clip went viral online and sparked massive outrage. But the Congress party came in support of the MP. Katihar District Congress President Sunil Yadav said that Anwar was “unwell”, due to which the villagers carried him on their shoulders.
“It was very hot, and the MP was unwell. His head was spinning. As soon as he said this, the villagers lifted him on their backs purely out of love,” Yadav said.
Following the visit, the Congress MP also shared pictures and videos of his trip to the flood-affected areas. “Today, I inspected the flood-affected areas of Manihari and Barari. People are facing severe difficulties due to the floods and river erosion. I stand with the affected families in this difficult time and appeal to the government for prompt relief and concrete solutions,” Anwar posted on X.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted sharply to the viral video. “The Congress MP who conducted an aerial survey of the floods by riding on the back of the poor has shamed humanity,” the Bihar BJP posted on X along with the video. “Such inhuman behaviour is no longer tolerable—this time, Bihar Indy will teach a lesson.”
Criticising the Congress, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Sense of entitlement of Congress, even in flood-affected areas, they want VVIP protocol?”
Who is Tariq Anwar
Originally from the Arwal district, Anwar was born as Shah Tariq Anwar to Shah Mushtaque Ahmad, former MLA from the Sikandra Assembly constituency, and Bilquis Jahan on January 16, 1951.
He is the grandson of Shah Mohammad Zubair, a freedom fighter known to be the maker of Shri Krishna Sinha. Anwar has a B.Sc. degree from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya, Bihar.
Anwar joined Congress in 1972 and fought elections for the first time in 1977. Although his first contest ended with a loss, he achieved success in future elections. He has been elected an MP from Katihar six times and a member of the Rajya Sabha twice from Maharashtra.
He has also served as the National President of the Youth Congress and went on to become the Finance Minister of Bihar in the government led by Satyendra Narayan Sinha.
In 1999, Anwar rebelled against Sonia Gandhi being chosen as the party's prime ministerial candidate. Due to this, he was expelled from the party for six years. He resigned from Congress and formed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) along with Sharad Pawar and PA Sangma.
However, NCP decided to support the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) for two terms at the Centre between 2004 and 2014. In 2012, Anwar was made Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Processing. He served as a member of the Rajya Sabha representing Maharashtra.
However, after 19 years, he resigned from the NCP in 2018 after his ally Pawar gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale deal controversy. After this, he again joined the Congress.
