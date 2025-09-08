ETV Bharat / state

‘VVIP Protocol In Floods?’ BJP Slams Congress MP Tariq Anwar After Shoulder Ride Video From Bihar Surfaces

Villagers carrying Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Shoulders during his visit to flood-affected areas in Katihar. ( Screengrab of viral video )

Katihar: Congress MP Tariq Anwar triggered a controversy after a video of him being carried by villagers on their shoulders while wading through floodwaters surfaced online. This happened during Anwar’s visit to flood-affected areas here in Bihar on Sunday.

The Congress leader was on a two-day visit to the flood-affected area of his parliamentary seat, during which he had to take support from the villagers in Shivnagar Sonakhal of Dhuriahi Panchayat. People carried him on their shoulders for a long distance.

The video clip went viral online and sparked massive outrage. But the Congress party came in support of the MP. Katihar District Congress President Sunil Yadav said that Anwar was “unwell”, due to which the villagers carried him on their shoulders.

“It was very hot, and the MP was unwell. His head was spinning. As soon as he said this, the villagers lifted him on their backs purely out of love,” Yadav said.

Following the visit, the Congress MP also shared pictures and videos of his trip to the flood-affected areas. “Today, I inspected the flood-affected areas of Manihari and Barari. People are facing severe difficulties due to the floods and river erosion. I stand with the affected families in this difficult time and appeal to the government for prompt relief and concrete solutions,” Anwar posted on X.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted sharply to the viral video. “The Congress MP who conducted an aerial survey of the floods by riding on the back of the poor has shamed humanity,” the Bihar BJP posted on X along with the video. “Such inhuman behaviour is no longer tolerable—this time, Bihar Indy will teach a lesson.”

Criticising the Congress, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Sense of entitlement of Congress, even in flood-affected areas, they want VVIP protocol?”