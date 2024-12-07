ETV Bharat / state

73 Complaints Against Vulgar Ads On TV Channels: Govt Tells Parliament

L Murugan said appropriate action is taken wherever violation of Advertising Code is found by issuance of "Advisories, Warnings, 'Apology Scroll' Orders and Off-air orders.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday.
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: Seventy-three complaints have been received against obscene and vulgar advertisements on private television channels by the regulatory bodies over the past three years, the government has told parliament. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said the complaints were "suitably" addressed by a three-level grievance redress system.

Murugan said the mechanism, established under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, includes self-regulation by broadcasters, self-regulation by self-regulating bodies of the broadcasters, and an oversight mechanism of the central government.

The minister said appropriate action is taken wherever violation of the Advertising Code is found by the issuance of "Advisories, Warnings, 'Apology Scroll' Orders and Off-air orders." In reply to a separate question, Murugan said OTT platforms are required to adhere to the Code of Ethics under Part-III of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

"These codes are self-regulatory in nature," the minister said. Murugan said these Code of Ethics require the publishers not to transmit any content which is prohibited by law and to undertake age-based self-classification of content into five categories, based on general guidelines provided in the Rules.

The guidelines provide that while undertaking such self-classification, the context of the period depicted in such content and the contemporary standards of the country and people to which such content relates, are to be kept in mind, he said. Murugan said the Code also provides that the OTT platforms will put in place adequate safeguards for restricting age-inappropriate content for children.

New Delhi: Seventy-three complaints have been received against obscene and vulgar advertisements on private television channels by the regulatory bodies over the past three years, the government has told parliament. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said the complaints were "suitably" addressed by a three-level grievance redress system.

Murugan said the mechanism, established under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, includes self-regulation by broadcasters, self-regulation by self-regulating bodies of the broadcasters, and an oversight mechanism of the central government.

The minister said appropriate action is taken wherever violation of the Advertising Code is found by the issuance of "Advisories, Warnings, 'Apology Scroll' Orders and Off-air orders." In reply to a separate question, Murugan said OTT platforms are required to adhere to the Code of Ethics under Part-III of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

"These codes are self-regulatory in nature," the minister said. Murugan said these Code of Ethics require the publishers not to transmit any content which is prohibited by law and to undertake age-based self-classification of content into five categories, based on general guidelines provided in the Rules.

The guidelines provide that while undertaking such self-classification, the context of the period depicted in such content and the contemporary standards of the country and people to which such content relates, are to be kept in mind, he said. Murugan said the Code also provides that the OTT platforms will put in place adequate safeguards for restricting age-inappropriate content for children.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CABLE TELEVISION NETWORKS RULESCOMPLAINTS AGAINST VULGAR ADSVULGAR ADS ON TV CHANNELS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.