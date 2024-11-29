From Code To Care: IT Professional's VTVO Advocates For Blood Donation, Elderly Support

Hyderabad: Surendran Murugananda Krishnan, a software professional based in Bengaluru, is proving that it is possible to balance career success with impactful community service. Originally from Tamil Nadu and raised in Karnataka, Surendran's IT career flourished, but his passion for giving back led him to found VTVO (V The Volunteers Organisation), an organisation focused on social welfare and service initiatives.

Key Programmes: Blood Donations, Animal Welfare and Elderly Support

One of the VTVO's key initiatives is blood donation. Over the past two years, Surendran and his team have successfully collected 2,500 units of blood, which have been donated to hospitals and clinics to help those in need. Animal welfare is another priority for VTVO, with campaigns aimed at helping animals receive proper care and attention. "The response from the community, especially the youth, has been incredible," Surendran shares, highlighting the support from volunteers.

Additionally, VTVO has focused on elderly care, particularly through the launch of the Elderly Fair Programme, held for the first time in Hyderabad, the programme brought together around 300 elderly individuals from 20 old age homes. This groundbreaking event featured music, entertainment and activities designed to uplift the spirits of senior citizens. "It was heartwarming to see the joy it brought to so many people," says Surendran, reflecting on the event's success.

Youth Engagement: Social Media's Role In Creating Awareness

One of the unique aspects of VTVO's success is its extensive use of social media for awareness campaigns. By actively promoting service programmes and encouraging youth involvement online, Surendran has been able to reach a wide audience across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the Telugu states. Through platforms like Facebook and Instagram, VTVO has mobilised hundreds of volunteers, who participate in various service initiatives.

Self-Sustained and Volunteer-Driven: A Unique Approach to Community Service

What truly sets VTVO apart is its self-sustaining model. Rather than relying on external sponsorships or large-scale fundraising, the organisation funds its activities through personal donations and the collective efforts of its volunteers.

"The support from our volunteers has been overwhelming. We manage everything from personal donations and in times of need, we come together to fund our programmes," says Surendran.

A Movement of Service and Awareness

Through his work with VTVO, Surendran has demonstrated that service doesn't require a special occasion or event, it is about recognising the needs around you and acting on them. "There is always a need somewhere, and recognising it is the first step to making a difference, " says Sudarshan, a social activist with VTVO.