By Kasturi Ray

Kanteipali (Berhampur) : The aeolian sounds were accompanied by echoes of slogans which were faint and fewer from a distance. Inching a few steps closer, a chorus of 'Rahile Bana Banchiba Jibana (Only if forests remain, would be survive)' became audible and soon after, they got louder making it easily fathomable that the Kanteipali forest saviour group of women is at work.

The slogans - you may take it as a warning or a threat or accept as an awareness message - were being shouted by the group members, including a 70-year-old Subha Panda, all of who were holding lathis (sticks, also called thengas in Odia) and marching within the forest area with gusto. After walking with them for a few steps, they turned around and said, "We do not want to talk because it will break our rhythm. If you want to know how we do our duty, you should have the strength and stamina to move around with us."

Marching A Few Steps With Women Who Guard And Protect Odisha's Kanteipali Forest In Ganjam (ETV Bharat)

As they kept on the trail, touching one tree here, removing dried leaves from the other, and removing some unwanted weeds and overgrowth at places, it seemed as if the forest had given them the liberty to tread and set things right all around.

In a few moments, Sarat Kumar Swain, the president of the Kanteipali Vana Surakhya Samiti arrived but the women continued on the tracks till they moved out of sight. "These women are part of the VSS here which has been functional since last 25 years or more. In fact our village by the same name Kanteipali is situated a few kilometres away and there are about 76 families. Every adult member is mandatorily a member of the VSS," he explained.

Situated in the Central Range of Ghumsur North Forest Division Bhanjanagar, the VSS came into being in 2002 when the forest was almost non-existent. Due to persistent marketing of 'dantakathi' the smaller sal plant branches used to clean teeth, the forest was not growing, rather got affected by large scale felling of trees. "The existing trees were being felled and the younger ones taken away for sale. So we knew that in some time, the forest will cease to be. Seeing our concern, the forest department helped us to start the VSS," informed Swain. The forest is located 72 kilometres from Berhampur.

Marching A Few Steps With Women Who Guard And Protect Odisha's Kanteipali Forest In Ganjam (ETV Bharat)

As a part of VSS activities, the villagers took upon themselves the responsibility of nurturing the forest once again. They were assigned a 202 acre area inside the forest, where the members started planting saplings. "But it was only during the monsoon rains, otherwise watering the plants got difficult. And we started with gap plantation in places which were bereft of trees. We also dug trenches during rainy season so that constant water flow can be ensured which is vital for the survival of trees," said Swain.

Under Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project, the villagers were also given an additional 30 acres more land to start plantation under ANR in 2021 and it was funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). ANR refers to Afforestation and New Regeneration activities, a key part of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department's efforts to protect, regenerate, and expand forest and tree cover, often involving local community participation.

Marching A Few Steps With Women Who Guard And Protect Odisha's Kanteipali Forest In Ganjam (ETV Bharat)

In the meantime, as the women come back from one round, Mili Swain, wife of Sarat Swain spoke about her experience as a VSS member. "We call it 'thenga pali' means the 'stick turn'. Everyday, five villagers, mostly women, take turns to guard the forest. In a village where the population is about 250, approximately 70 percent are adults and eligible to be on duty to guard the forest daily. We as women take the lead voluntarily as after household works, we are left with nothing specific to do," she explained.

Sometime in 2017, the women members had ousted some trespassers who had made houses inside the forests overnight. "We will not tolerate encroachment of forest land. Some tribals had made forced entry and wanted to stay put. But we did not allow them and they had to leave," said Subha Panda, the septuagenarian who walks with more force than any other woman in the group. The president of the VSS quickly added that it was because the women VSS members, the encroachers had to vacate.

Marching A Few Steps With Women Who Guard And Protect Odisha's Kanteipali Forest In Ganjam (ETV Bharat)

Why do they take so much effort to save the forest? "This is our own. Forests are precious and the government cannot do anything unless the community takes charge. In the last six years, we have achieved a record - there have been no fire spots located within the forest area. We do not allow people to cook while picnicking at the cost of burning the jungle. They can come with cooked food and enjoy the location. People are not allowed even to smoke within our area," said Mili.

The Kanteipali village has its own SHGs which produce sal leaf plates, agarbattis, phenyle, vermicompost and do fish farming as well, all with the support of the Forest department. Women and men put equal effort to make it a model village. They have their own rice and atta mills and are self-sufficient. The village has electricity, and school and primary health centre are close by to take care of the basic requirements.

"When the world was battling Covid19, we were the safest because the forest protected us. We were getting fresh oxygen and not a whiff of polluted air could touch us. It is imperative on our part to protect the forest," said Namita Panigrahy, another woman member.

The men too contribute to the cause of guarding the forest and its regeneration and are equally responsible in ensuring that nothing affects the greenery. "We do guard the forest but we are also looking at increasing other activities in the village like expanding the SHGs and starting newer ones besides running the mills," said Swain.

Appreciating the efforts of the VSS and Kanteipali villagers, the Forest Ranger Prithviraj Pradhan said, this group has been doing exceptional work. "We are planning to recommend them for circle level status among VSSs. In the last six years, they have completely utilised the money given to them for forestation and also utilised the funds meant for SHGs in strengthening their base," he added.

With sunset moments, lights started dimming and the foliage made the vicinity darker, the group along with president Swain, started their journey back home. "Tomorrow another group has 'thenga pali' which has already been scheduled. There is a calendar that has the details and all of us adhere to it," said Swain as women kept raising the slogan, which could be clearly heard - "rakhile bana banchiba jibana, jungle surakhya amara dikhya, jungle re jadi na lage nia, jungle hoiba chan chania" .... (if the forests are alive, we too can remain alive, protecting the forest is our motto, if forests are protected from fire, there will be greenery all around.