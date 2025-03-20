Vrindavan Man Performs Self-Surgery, Hospitalised With Complications

Mathura: A 32-year-old Vrindavan man cut his belly open to cure himself of appendicitis learning how to perform a surgery from YouTube videos. He developed complications on Wednesday and was rushed to a hospital by his nephew.

Dr Shashi Ranjan, a senior surgeon at the Vrindavan District Hospital, said the man used a surgical blade, needle, and stitch cord -- all bought from the market -- to make an incision in his abdomen and stitched it with 11 sutures.

Raja Babu, a native of Sunrakh village, had been suffering from appendicitis for years and had undergone surgery at 14. He is currently under treatment at SN Medical College in Agra.