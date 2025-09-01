VP Poll: EC Asks Punjab CEO To Issue Postal Ballot To Jailed MP Amritpal Singh

ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh: Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh will cast his vote in the September 9 vice presidential election through postal ballot in Assam's Dibrugarh prison, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The Election Commission (EC) issued instructions for the facilitation of voting by Singh, who is also a member of the electoral college for the vice presidential election, the statement issued by the office of the Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) said.

In accordance with the provisions of Rule 26 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974, the EC has directed that a postal ballot paper be issued to Singh, the statement said.

According to the prescribed procedure, postal ballot papers for electors under preventive detention are to be delivered only on the day of polling and the sealed cover containing the marked postal ballot must reach the returning officer before the commencement of counting.

The EC has also instructed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Assam chief secretary to ensure that the sealed cover containing the postal ballot marked by Singh is carried by a special messenger from Dibrugarh by air so that it reaches the returning officer well before 6 pm on September 9, the statement said.