J-K: VP Dhankhar Pays Obeisance At Vaishno Devi Shrine

VP Dhankhar reached Katra, base camp for pilgrims visiting revered shrine, on visit to preside as chief guest at 10th convocation of Vaishno Devi University.

Reasi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during a visit at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra, in Reasi district of J&K, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.
Reasi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during a visit at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra, in Reasi district of J&K, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 3:22 PM IST

Katra: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said. Dhankhar reached Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the revered shrine, on a day-long visit to preside as chief guest at the 10th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

After attending the convocation, the vice president accompanied by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flew to the cave shrine in the afternoon and offered his prayers, the officials said. He was received by Anshul Garg, the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Garg briefed him about various developmental projects to facilitate the pilgrims.

The vice president also visited the Bhairon temple near the shrine, they said. Dhankhar was originally scheduled to visit the SMVDU camp for the convocation on December 27 last year but his visit was rescheduled due to the state mourning announced by the central government following the passing of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

He was earlier received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Jammu airport before leaving for Katra.

