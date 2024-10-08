Voters Rejected Cong's Negative Politics, Supported BJP Development Agenda In Haryana: Paatil

Ahmedabad: Gujarat BJP president and Union minister CR Paatil on Tuesday attributed his party's victory in assembly polls in Haryana to its pro-development approach and claimed people have rejected the Congress and its brand of negative politics. The BJP was poised to form the government for a third straight time in Haryana, bucking anti-incumbency and overcoming the setback in the Lok Sabha polls. By late evening, the saffron party had won 31 seats and was leading in 18 others in the northern state, which has a 90-member assembly with a simple majority mark at 46.

"The BJP's victory in Haryana is the victory of democracy. People have once again put trust in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. People have rejected the Congress and its negative politics and once again voted for us because of development works our government carried out in Haryana (since 2014)," Paatil said.

He was talking to reporters at Gujarat BJP headquarters 'Shree Kamalam' in Gandhinagar. As the BJP appeared on course for a hat-trick in Haryana, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also reached the party office and exchanged jalebis (a popular sweet snack) with Paatil and other state leaders.

Referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi's comments that the Congress needs to introspect why it loses in a "direct fight' with the BJP, Paatil maintained even allies have lost trust in the grand old party after the latest poll result. "People as well as (INDIA) alliance partners have lost their trust in the Congress. The opposition party used to make fun of the BJP during the poll campaign. But, they did not realise that people are still with Modi. The people of Haryana were happy because they received benefits of the double engine government (BJP in power in a state and at the Centre)," he emphasised.

The Union minister expressed confidence that Haryana results will leave their positive impact on the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra and the BJP will win the adjoining state too. Though the BJP was trailing in Jammu and Kashmir, which also went to polls along with Haryana, Paatil expressed satisfaction over the party's performance in the Union Territory.

"J&K's poll results also show that people have full trust in the BJP and PM Modi's leadership. It was PM Modi who gave the mantra of development in J&K, while Home Minister Amit Shah ensured elimination of terrorism. People trusted Modi because he gave them freedom by removing Article 370 (which accorded special status to J&K)," asserted the Gujarat BJP president.