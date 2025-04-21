Voters' List And AI: How Police Caught A Man Accused Of Murder In Tamil Nadu After 31 Years

Ranipet: Police arrested a man from Assam for allegedly killing a woman in Arakkonam back in 1994. For this, human intelligence, voters' list and Artificial Intelligence were used to zero in on the accused who had evaded arrest for over 30 years.

It all started when Jafar Siddique, who recently took charge as Arakkonam DSP, during a review of the pending cases at police stations in Arakkonam police sub-division came to know a fugitive had not yet been arrested in a murder case that took place in 1994. Following this, the DSP took steps to identify and arrest the person. Subsequently, with the approval of SP Vivekananda Shukla, Siddique ordered the formation of a special team under the leadership of Arakkonam Town inspector Thanga Gurunathan to arrest the accused.

Subsequently, the police further investigated the murder case that took place 31 years ago from various angles. Police said Chowdhury from Maharashtra, who at INS Rajali Naval Air Station in Arakkonam and his wife had frequent arguments over various issues. Chowdhury planned to kill his wife and hatched a plan with Bhaskar Jyoti Gogoi, who worked in the Indian Navy in Kochi.

Both of them poured kerosene on Jayashree and burned her to death. While Gogoi fled, Chowdhury complained to the police that Jayashree had committed suicide by setting herself on fire. During investigation conducted by the town police, it was revealed that Jayashree had been burned to death. Police arrested Chowdhury and were on the lookout for Gogoi.

Police scrutinize voter lists

Police found that Gogoi is from Assam. Following this, a special police force went to Assam and searched various places along with the state police. However, Gogoi could not be traced. Assam Police then started an investigation and scanned a voter list of about 15 lakh voters.

AI part in investigation

In the voters' list, around 1,500 people were named Bhaskar Jyoti. When their addresses were investigated, it was revealed that accused was based in Dibrugarh district. However, it was not known what Gogoi looks like now. Therefore, using his 21-year-old photograph from the documents related to the murder case, AI was used to draw what he looks like now.

Then, using the photo, the police searched for Gogoi across Dibrugarh district Gogoi was eventually caught and interrogated and it emerged that he was working as a tutor. After thorough interrogation, it was confirmed that he was the one who killed Jayashree along with her husband. Gogoi was produced in a court in Assam. Later, he was brought to Tamil Nadu by the Arakkonam Special Police. Gogoi is being interrogated at the Arakkonam police station.