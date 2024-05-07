Voters bask in 'Modi moment': Elderly woman ties rakhi to PM Modi as he casts vote in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: An elderly woman tied rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was wearing a saffron Nehru jacket and appeared in a jovial mood while he cast his vote at a booth in Ahmedabad on Tuesday which marked the third phase of polling.

PM Modi waved hands and gesticulated at the crowd of voters, who clapped and eagerly jostled among themselves to get a glimpse of the leader. The highlight of the moment was Prime Minister readiness to reciprocate to the woman's 'warm gesture' and seeking blessings from her. The social media visuals surfaced when PM Modi was walking towards people, who were waving at him from both sides of the road after exercising his franchise.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the candidate from the seat, accompanied Modi. Earlier, the PM Gujarat late Monday night to cast his vote this morning. Amit Shah gave Modi company during his stroll to the polling booth.

Clad in customary Kurta Payjama and a saffron-coloured half jacket, Modi was cheered by all as he walked out of the polling booth. He also showed the indelible ink mark on his finger and spoke to the media in which he urged the people to come out in large numbers and cast their vote.

PM Modi urged people to vote in record numbers earlier. He posted in different languages on his X account, urging people to exercise their franchise. "Urging all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," the PM's post read.

Modi also gave in to the demeans of autograph seekers who arrived in droves to get his signature.