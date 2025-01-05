ETV Bharat / state

Voter List Row: Election Officer Says Sanjay Singh's Allegations 'Incorrect, Baseless'

New Delhi: The district election officer of New Delhi on Saturday rejected as "baseless" AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's allegations related to the deletion of voter names in the assembly constituency from where party convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest upcoming polls.

The allegations of Singh that the district election officer (DEO), New Delhi, did not provide details of applicants seeking vote deletion and that the officer was "deliberately" deleting names of voters were "factually incorrect and baseless", the DEO said in a post on X.

The district magistrate of New Delhi doubles as the DEO during elections.

Singh on Friday met the New Delhi DE0 seeking names of those who filed applications for deletion of names of voters in the constituency.

The AAP has accused the BJP of filing applications in bulk for the deletion of names of voters who support the Kejriwal-led party across Delhi.

The officer asserted that the process of deleting any name from the electoral roll is carried out after a thorough verification strictly in accordance with the Election Commission's guidelines and a mere submission of a list for deletion does not start the process.

"As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the summary of Form 7, which includes the names of both the objectors and objectees, is shared with all recognised political parties including AAP on a weekly basis through Form 10," the New Delhi DEO said in a post on X.

This information is also uploaded on the official website of CEO Delhi for public access and transparency. Hence, the statement that objectors' names are not being shared is factually not correct, he said.

The officer said the process of deleting any name from the electoral roll is carried out strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the ECI. The process starts with the filing of form 7 and involves a thorough field verification by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), BLO supervisors, and other officers as per prescribed norms.

"Mere submitting a list for deletion doesn't start the deletion process," he said.