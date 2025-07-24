Voter List Row: Bihar Govt Punches Holes In Opposition Arguments On SIR

Patna: The Bihar government punched holes in the Opposition's arguments against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in an all-party discussion at the legislative Assembly on Thursday.

It pointed out that the opponents of the exercise have also submitted their applications, and assured that no genuine voter would be removed from the rolls.

Though Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was present in the House, the task of presenting the government's stand on SIR was left to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

Choudhary asserted that the matter of SIR was sub-judice before the Supreme Court and hence a discussion on it in the Assembly was not justified. Yet the government was participating in it at the direction of the speaker.

Pointing out that as per the ECI data of Wednesday evening, the minister added that around 98 per cent of electors in Bihar have been accounted for, which meant that the Opposition was also participating in SIR despite making a hue and cry on it.

"These people (the Opposition) are submitting their application forms in SIR, but at the same time are asking to stop it and creating a ruckus about it. They should support the endeavour and help everybody fill up their forms,” Choudhary said. The minister asserted that the government would take cognisance if anybody’s name is removed from the electoral rolls without a valid reason.

"The leader of Opposition (Tejashwi Prasad Yadav) said yesterday in the House that he was not against SIR. He asked today that the Bihar government should ensure that no voter is left out. The government also wants that no eligible and rightful voter is removed from the electoral roll. It will take cognisance if names are removed without any reason,” Choudhary said.

Speaking further, the Bihar minister said that the ECI has provided the list of the people, who have not submitted their applications to all political parties. They should provide the list of migrant workers instead of doubting the objective of the commission.

The minister asserted that the right to vote was given only to the citizens of the country and should not be compared to the fundamental rights, which are given to individuals.

He added that electoral roll revision before every poll and SIR after 20 to 25 years were a prerogative of the Election Commission of India (ECI) under the Representation of People's Act, 1951.

“The Opposition is questioning the short time allotted for SIR. Let me clarify that the time given to it was just one month from July 15 to August 14 when it was last conducted in 2003. As far as house-listing is concerned, we did it in just 15 days during the caste-based survey in 2023,” Choudhary said.

Speaking further, the minister asked whether the ECI should let the names of the 18 lakh deceased voters and 28 lakh voters who have gone elsewhere or are registered at two to three places, stay in the electoral rolls.

“The ECI is conducting everything with transparency. It will publish the draft electoral roll on August 1 and will give a month’s time till September 1 to raise objections. It is asking everybody to inform if anybody has been left out. Stopping the revision process in the middle will be irrational,” Choudhary added.

Slamming the Opposition for alleging that the SIR was against the minority community, Choudhary asserted that imputing any motive to the exercise, ECI or the government would be thoroughly inappropriate.

Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary asserted that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad and the then Bihar chief minister in 1992, and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during her tenure as an MP in 2005 had talked about throwing out intruders. He rejected the Opposition’s allegations.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular MLA Jyoti Devi also supported the SIR. Speaking during the discussion, leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav stressed that the ECI had not mentioned foreigner or intruder even once in its over 700 pages affidavit in the SIR case in the Supreme Court.

“If there is any intruder or foreigner in the electoral rolls, then it is a question mark on the government. The previous SIR was conducted in 2003 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were elected after it. The governments are raising question marks on themselves by claiming the presence of foreigners in electoral rolls,” Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi, who is Lalu’s younger son, asked how could the ECI decide or declare anybody a foreigner when that power resided with the Union government. “Not a single Bihar should be left out of the electoral roll. Even Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party leader N. Chandrababu Naidu has questioned the SIR. We want the Bihar Chief Minister to assure that no names would be deleted from the roll. The ECI is not accepting Aadhaar, which itself is a basis of several documents,” Tejashwi said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan asserted that SIR revealed the intention of the ruling powers was to deprive the people of their franchise rights and asked how the ECI would fix the timeframe of the exercise.

“The residential certificates are not being made at the block offices due to which a large number of people would not be able to submit their applications for the SIR. We will not allow this to happen. You have no idea what you are doing. We must be concerned about our country,” Khan said.

Participating in the discussion, CPIML legislator Mehboob Alam said that SIR was a conspiracy to deprive the poor, extremely backwards classes, Dalits and minorities of their voting rights. He alleged that the common people were facing many hardships in getting residential certificates due to corrupt government officials.

CPM MLA Ajay Kumar asserted that the exercise should be “immediately stopped”. He asked how 40 to 50 lakh names were struck off from the electoral roll, and whether the ECI will cancel the Lok Sabha polls of 2024 due to their presence as voters in it.

CPI legislator Suryakant Paswan exhorted all the socialist leaders cutting across party lines to unite against SIR and called the exercise a conspiracy to deprive the migrant labourers of their franchise.

AIMIM leader Akhtarul Iman asserted that nobody had any objection to SIR, but conducting it in 25 days was a whimsical decision, and only a small fraction of Bihar’s population possessed the 11 documents allowed by the ECI to prove the place of birth and residence.

"The residential certificates are not being issued to the people in the four Seemanchal districts – Purnea, Katihar, Kishanganj and Araria. Special camps should be held to provide such certificates to the people in need,” Iman added.