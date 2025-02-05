ETV Bharat / state

Vote For RJD, Make Tejashwi Yadav The Next CM: Lalu Prasad

Nalanda: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Wednesday urged the people of Bihar to vote for his party in the upcoming assembly elections so that his son Tejashwi Yadav can fulfil his promises as the next chief minister.

Lalu asserted that Tejashwi's leadership would help fulfil the promises of the party for the betterment of the state and the country.

Speaking at a function at Nalanda, the home district of his arch-rival and chief minister Nitish Kumar, Lalu highlighted his party's key promises for the upcoming term, including a monthly transfer of Rs 2,500 to women’s bank accounts, a scheme already implemented in Jharkhand, and free electricity up to 200 units for all state residents.