'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Slogan Proved; Will Establish It In More Dramatic Ways: Rahul In Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: On a two-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency, Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the slogan 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' (vote thief, vacate your seat of power) has been proved across the country and the party will establish it in "more dramatic ways".

"The main slogan is 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' and that is being proved across the country. We will prove it again and again in more and more dramatic ways," he told reporters before attending an event. Several programmes and review developmental projects have been lined up for the visit, sources said.

Gandhi was welcomed by Congress UP chief Ajay Rai and other leaders upon his arrival at the Chowdhury Charan Singh airport in Lucknow.

At various places in Rae Bareli, posters carrying pictures of Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with "India ki antim aasha, kalyug ke Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh" (India's last hope, Kalyug's Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh) were put up.