'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Slogan Proved; Will Establish It In More Dramatic Ways: Rahul In Rae Bareli
State minister Dinesh Pratap Singh stopped his convoy, with supporters shouting 'Rahul Gandhi go back' slogans, protesting the abusive language used against PM Modi's mother.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 3:56 PM IST
Rae Bareli: On a two-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency, Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the slogan 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' (vote thief, vacate your seat of power) has been proved across the country and the party will establish it in "more dramatic ways".
"The main slogan is 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' and that is being proved across the country. We will prove it again and again in more and more dramatic ways," he told reporters before attending an event. Several programmes and review developmental projects have been lined up for the visit, sources said.
The main naara these days is 'Vote chor, gaddi chhor', and it is being proven across the country. We will prove it again and again in more and more dramatic ways.
: LoP Shri @RahulGandhi
📍 Raebareli pic.twitter.com/2z0sXjl19K
Gandhi was welcomed by Congress UP chief Ajay Rai and other leaders upon his arrival at the Chowdhury Charan Singh airport in Lucknow.
At various places in Rae Bareli, posters carrying pictures of Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with "India ki antim aasha, kalyug ke Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh" (India's last hope, Kalyug's Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh) were put up.
The visit seems to have infused fresh enthusiasm among party workers and people of the state, Rai said. "There is a wave of excitement and joy among people today. Our leader has completely exposed 'vote chori' (theft of votes) that took place in the country. The entire nation is feeling proud of him," he added.
लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi जी का प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री @kashikirai जी ने पुष्पगुच्छ भेंट कर आत्मीय स्वागत किया।
इस अवसर पर श्री @KLSharmaINC जी (माननीय सांसद), श्रीमती @aradhanam7000 जी (नेता, कांग्रेस विधानमंडल दल), श्री @AkhileshPSingh जी (राष्ट्रीय… pic.twitter.com/clcD5oJttS
According to Rai, Gandhi's presence in Rae Bareli has boosted the morale of Congress supporters across Uttar Pradesh. District Congress president Pankaj Tiwari said the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha will first hold a meeting with former party office-bearers in Harchandpur. Gandhi will then interact with members of the Prajapati community at a city hotel, before inaugurating the Ashok Stambh at the Gora Bazaar crossing.
State minister Dinesh Pratap Singh stopped Gandhi's convoy and sat on a dharna, with his supporters shouting 'Rahul Gandhi go back' slogans protesting the use of abusive language against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra. The police had to intervene to clear the blockade.
नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi ने हरचंदपुर विधानसभा के बूथ कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया।
कांग्रेस के निडर और ऊर्जावान कार्यकर्ता हमारी ताकत हैं, जो पार्टी की विचारधारा के लिए लड़ते हैं और अन्याय का डटकर मुकाबला करते हैं।
हमें इसी तरह पूरे समर्पण के साथ काम करना है और साथ मिलकर… pic.twitter.com/kuqTbwWVVa
Gandhi said the incident exposed the BJP's frustration. "The BJP is disturbed by the increasing popularity of Congress. Their workers and officials across the country are opposing Congress because they see their party going downhill," he said.
[With PTI inputs]
