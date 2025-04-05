Now, Police Cannot Arrest Women Engaged In Prostitution Voluntarily In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police will no longer be able to arrest women who voluntarily engage in prostitution.

As per an order issued by the police on April 3, such women also cannot be made accused in a criminal case. Special Director General of Police Women's Safety Pragya Richa Srivastava issued the order which states that sex workers should be treated as victims or exploited. The order cited the Supreme Court's order passed in Criminal Appeal No. 135/2010 Budhadev Karmaskar vs State of West Bengal and others.

The order states that voluntary sexual work is not illegal in the event of a raid on a brothel. Only running a brothel is illegal. In such cases, sex workers should not be punished or harassed. The order also seeks strengthening and strict enforcement of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. Running a brothel is illegal under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. But punishing women involved in it is not justified. Especially when they are doing this business of their own free will. According to the Supreme Court's decision, physical relations made with the consent of a woman cannot be put in the category of crime.

It is clear in the Supreme Court's order that voluntary sexual relations are not illegal. Only running a brothel is a crime. The police cannot arrest or harass a sex worker. Every woman has the constitutional right to live a life with dignity, the order stated.