Voices Of Protest Intensify Against India-Pak Asia Cup Clash
Residents of Delhi feel cricket has become not just a game but a "business", in which national sentiments are being ignored.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 3:22 PM IST
New Delhi/Kurukshetra: Voices of protest in the nation's capital Delhi have intensified over the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan.
Locals feel India should not play against Pakistan in the current scenario. They said cricket has become not just a game but a "business", in which national sentiments are being ignored.
A few locals argued when Pakistan's hockey team can refuse to play against India, why can't the Indian cricket team do the same? A local, Pradeep said Pakistan has been repeatedly attacking India. Referring to the recent Pahalgam attack, he said that the country has not yet recovered from the wounds inflicted by the cowardly attack on tourists at the Kashmir's hill retreat.
In such a situation, sending a message of friendship through cricket is not acceptable to people. Pradeep said, "I boycott the match. This is not acceptable to me." Another resident named Siddharth Bansal called the incident shameful. He said, people do not want the Indian team to play with Pakistan. "It is only a game of money and we will oppose it," he said.
Students of Haryana's Kurukshetra University also voiced their concern over the upcoming clash between the arch rivals. Law student Tanuj said, "Matches between India and Pakistan in the last few years, have been exciting. But this time the picture is completely different. After innocent lives were lost in Pahalgam, it is not appropriate to play with Pakistan. The government and the cricket board should have shown sensitivity on the issue".
Pushpendra, another student of the university, said that "We appeal the government and BCCI to refrain from organising any match with Pakistan".
On Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had staged a protest outside its headquarters in central Delhi against the India-Pakistan cricket match in Asia Cup, to be played in Dubai. Calling the match an 'utter shame' and 'humiliation' for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, AAP leaders criticised the BJP-led Union government for allowing the match to proceed.
AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said, his party completely opposes the cricket match. "This is the same Pakistan that, only a few days ago, entered Kashmir, spilled the blood of dozens of our fellow Indians, murdered them, and widowed our mothers and sisters. Yet today, the BJP government at the Centre is preparing to play cricket with these very Pakistanis. This is an act of utter shame,” he had said.
