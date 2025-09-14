ETV Bharat / state

Voices Of Protest Intensify Against India-Pak Asia Cup Clash

New Delhi/Kurukshetra: Voices of protest in the nation's capital Delhi have intensified over the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan.

Locals feel India should not play against Pakistan in the current scenario. They said cricket has become not just a game but a "business", in which national sentiments are being ignored.

A few locals argued when Pakistan's hockey team can refuse to play against India, why can't the Indian cricket team do the same? A local, Pradeep said Pakistan has been repeatedly attacking India. Referring to the recent Pahalgam attack, he said that the country has not yet recovered from the wounds inflicted by the cowardly attack on tourists at the Kashmir's hill retreat.

In such a situation, sending a message of friendship through cricket is not acceptable to people. Pradeep said, "I boycott the match. This is not acceptable to me." Another resident named Siddharth Bansal called the incident shameful. He said, people do not want the Indian team to play with Pakistan. "It is only a game of money and we will oppose it," he said.