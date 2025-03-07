How Can Restaurant Be Allowed In Heritage Site Santiniketan's Buffer Zone? Visva Bharati Snaps At Bolpur Municipality

Bolpur: Questioning Bolpur Municipality about its jurisdiction, Visva Bharati has shot off a letter asking as to how a restaurant can be allowed in the buffer zone of Santiniketan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

An under-construction structure is seen just crossing 'Dwijviram', the house of Dwijendranath Tagore in Santiniketan in West Bengal's Bolpur district. The structure, which is reportedly a restaurant, is being constructed by Vikas Bhakat, son of former Bolpur Municipality mayor Sushant Bhakat.

The acting working secretary of Visva Bharati Ashok Mahato has asked why the university should provide land for a business establishment. "Under what jurisdiction did Bolpur Municipality allow this construction?" he asked. Visva Bharati authorities have written a letter to Bolpur Municipality and the Bolpur Subdivision administrator in this regard.

Mahato said, "We bought that place from Dhirendramohan Sen and we have come to know that a construction is going on there. It has come to our notice that Bolpur Municipality has given permission to construct a restaurant here. Land on three sides of this plot belongs to Visva Bharati and falls within the buffer zone. In fact, it is only 25 metres away from the core zone of the World Heritage Site."

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's brother Dwijendranath Tagore owned 'Dwijviram' and spent the last days of his life in this house.

On September 17, 2023, Santiniketan was included in UNESCO's World Heritage List. Visva-Bharati authorities have taken several steps to protect this 'heritage'. No construction or establishment can be done in the buffer zone.

Mahato said in the last six to seven years more than 2.5 acres of Visva Bharati's land were occupied and construction activities were undertaken. These plots are being gradually recovered, he said.

Bolpur Municipality chairperson Parna Ghosh said, "Chief Minister also gives priority to Visva Bharati, which is associated with the memory of Rabindranath Tagore. Therefore, we will not accept any work that destroys this heritage site. Earlier, demolition of Abanindranath Tagore's heritage house was started but we did not grant permission. The letter from Visva-Bharati will be examined and we will definitely take appropriate action. I am in charge of the municipality for three years but it has to be seen whether any permission was given before my term."

Earlier, an initiative to demolish the house of Abanindranath Tagore, Rabindranath Tagore's nephew, had caused a huge uproar. Abanindranath Tagore was the second Acharya of Visva-Bharati. His son Alaknandranath Tagore built a house in Santiniketan, where Abanindranath Tagore stayed for some time. This place was named 'Avanapalli'.