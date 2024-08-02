Traders Lodge Complaint Against Executive Secretary of VBU Alleging Land Encroachment in Buffer Zone

Bolpur: As many as 70 businessmen here have lodged a complaint to the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati University (VBU) against the Executive Secretary, Ashok Mahato for constructing his house in the buffer zone of the UNESCO World Heritage Site- Shantiniketan and encroaching land there.

Several such complaints have been coming to the fore in the recent past. However, varsity's Acting Vice-Chancellor Arabinda Mondal said that he is looking into the matter. "Later, our PR officer shall update you the details," he added.



On September 17, 2023, UNESCO designated Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's Santiniketan as a 'World Heritage Site'. It is the only ongoing university in the world that is listed as a World Heritage Site. So, it is needless to say that significant steps have to be taken by the university authorities to retain the heritage status.



Recently, UNESCO members along with Indian authorities began work on the demarcation of World Heritage sites. Back then, a complaint was registered against Bolpur municipality for installing a 15-foot Rabindranath Tagore statue in Kabiguru Handicrafts Market in Shantiniketan, located within 100 meters of the World Heritage buffer zone.



The unveiling of the statue of Chandranath Singh, Minister of Small, Medium and Cottage Industries of the state was halted after Visva-Bharati objected. However, after the incident, several allegations of constructions in the buffer zone surfaced.

About 70 traders of Kabiguru Handicraft Market have written a letter to the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati Arabinda Mondal complaining against Mahato. A request has been made to investigate the matter by pointing out the mark of the land and Khatian number.

Traders have also requested an inquiry into how permission was granted to officials for the construction of a private multi-storied housing complex near the buffer zone.

It may be noted that the Visva-Bharati authorities termed Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen as an 'illegal occupant' allegeing him of possessesing 1.38 acres of land, which exceeded his legal entitlement of 1.25 acres. Back then, Mahato signed several letters of complaint against Sen, protesting against illegal encroachments.

Trader Aminul Hooda said, "Ashok Mahato has constructed his house right in the buffer zone of the World Heritage Site : Shantiniketan. He is occupying the land of Visva-Bharati. We want this matter to be investigated. It is ironic that he called people like Amartya Sen land grabbers and is himself occupying the land of the university now."