Visva Bharati Celebrates International Mother Language Day At Santiniketan

Bolpur: The 'International Mother Language Day' was celebrated at Visva-Bharati in a grand manner on Friday with participation from Bangladeshi students of the university.

However, this year, the event was celebrated at the Indira Gandhi National Solidarity Centre instead of the Bangladesh Bhavan, which has been hosting this programme since it was inaugurated in 2017. According to university insiders the programme was not held in Bangladesh Bhavan in view of the current situation in Bangladesh but university authorities claimed that the venue was shifted due to renovation work.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati, Binoy Kumar Saren said, "Since renovation is going on, the programme was held at the Indira Gandhi National Solidarity Centre instead of the Bangladesh Bhavan. Students from Bangladesh studying here also participated in it.

The language movement started in Bangladesh in 1947 and reached its peak in 1952. At that time, Dhaka University students took to the streets demanding recognition of Bengali as official language instead of Urdu.

On February 21, 1952, a protest was organised on Dhaka University campus. When students started assembling for the meet, police opened fire on them. The killings triggered widespread unrest. Since then, this day is commemorated as 'Shahid Divas' and it is a national holiday in Bangladesh. In West Bengal, this day is celebrated as 'Bhasha Divas' (Language Day) in memory of the martyrs. In 2010, the United Nations declared February 21 as the 'International Mother Language Day'.

Every year, this day is celebrated with reverence and enthusiasm at the Visva-Bharati. This year too, it was no different. The day was celebrated with songs of 'Moder garob moder asha aa mori Bangla bhasha...', 'Amar bhaiyer rokte rangano Ekushey February...', 'Banglar mati Banglar jal...' and 'Ami Bangla gaan gaai...'

Pratul Mukherjee, writer and singer of 'Ami Banglaay Gaan Gai...', who passed away on February 15, was also remembered through songs. After the 'Prabhat Pheri' (morning march), everyone gathered at the foot of the shaheed bedi at the Indira Gandhi National Solidarity Centre. Acting Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati Binoy Kumar Saren, coordinator of Bangladesh Bhavan Prof Manabendra Mukherjee, acting public relations officer Atiga Ghosh and other professors paid tributes by offering flowers at the altar.

The Bangladesh Bhavan was built at Visva-Bharati in 2017 at a cost of Rs 40 crore by the Bangladesh government. On May 25 of that year, the Bangladesh Bhavan was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India and Chancellor of Visva-Bharati Narendra Modi and the then Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present at the inauguration ceremony. Hasina had designed the building herself. Since then, 'International Mother Language Day' has been celebrated in the premises of this building.

Every year, cultural programmes are organised under the supervision of Bangladeshi students in the auditorium of Bangladesh Bhaban. This time, not only has the venue been shifted from Bangladesh Bhavan to Indira Gandhi National Solidarity Centre, but the evening programme has also been canceled.

Prof. Manabendra Mukherjee, coordinator of Visva-Bharati's Bangladesh Bhavan, said, "The spontaneous participation of Bangladeshi students is a significant thing. This is 'International Mother Language Day' and not about East Bengal or West Bengal."

Every year, around 40-50 students from Bangladesh are enrolled in various departments of Visva-Bharati. Bangladeshi students of Visva-Bharati, Katha Ghosh, Arpita Basunia Puja, and Uchchwasi Dewan said that the day was celebrated with songs. "We used to celebrate like this in Bangladesh as well. It has been a beautiful feeling," Uchchwasi Dewan said.