Visually Impaired Techie Runs Half Marathon To Raise Diabetes Awareness

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2025 at 6:49 PM IST

Siddipet: Varimadugu Lakshminarayana, a visually impaired software engineer, completed a 21-kilometre half marathon here in Telangana on Sunday to raise awareness for young diabetes patients.

Lakshminarayana (32) was born visually challenged and has been living with type 1 diabetes since then. He wanted to bring a positive message to prevent the disorder among people.

The Hyderabad-based tech professional touched the finishing line in two hours and 48 minutes in the Half Marathon-3 series event, which was organised by the Siddipet Runners Association. It was held along the Ranganayakasagar embankment.

Lakshminarayana’s friend and guide, Gopal, ran along with him to help him complete the marathon for the cause.

Originally from Gajulapalli village in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, Lakshminarayana studied in Braille until the seventh grade and later completed his postgraduate degree at the University of Hyderabad before entering the IT sector in 2020.

Lakshminarayana is a long-time advocate for Type 1 diabetes awareness and went on to form the Sweet Souls Society to support young patients with access to insulin and other essential supplies. In 2023, his initiatives towards the cause earned him top recognition as he got the Hero Award from the International Society for Paediatric and Adolescent Diabetes (ISPADS) in Lisbon, Portugal.

“I began running three years ago to raise awareness and funds for children with diabetes,” he said. Since then, he has completed more than 15 half marathons and two full marathons.

