Visually Impaired Teacher Given Baby Shower While In Custody During Chennai Protest

Over 100 part-time teachers have been protesting since July 8 at Chennai's DPI campus, demanding permanent jobs and salary hikes.

Part-time teachers hold a baby shower for their visually impaired colleague at the place where she was detained in Chennai. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 11:20 PM IST

Chennai: An emotional moment took place during the ongoing protest by part-time teachers in Chennai, as a visually impaired teacher was given a baby shower at the place where she was detained after being arrested.

More than 100 part-time teachers have been protesting continuously since July 8 at the DPI campus in Nungambakkam, Chennai, demanding permanent employment and a salary hike. Police have been detaining the protesting teachers every day and releasing them later.

On the 11th day of the protest on July 18, a visually impaired couple from Pudukkottai district--Selvam and Sumathi--played a key role. Selvam works as a part-time music teacher at Manalmelgudi Government Higher Secondary School in Pudukkottai, while his wife Sumathi also joins the protest daily and faces arrest along with him.

As part of today’s protest, both were arrested and detained at a social welfare centre in Thiruvallikeni. There, fellow protesters learned that Sumathi is five months pregnant and, in a heartwarming gesture, they held a simple baby shower for her.

Upon hearing about the baby shower, all part-time teachers, including women police officers who were standing guard there, showered flowers and congratulated the visually impaired woman, Sumathi. A touching video of a baby shower held at a place where she was arrested and imprisoned during a protest is currently going viral on social media.

