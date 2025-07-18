ETV Bharat / state

Visually Impaired Teacher Given Baby Shower While In Custody During Chennai Protest

Part-time teachers hold a baby shower for their visually impaired colleague at the place where she was detained in Chennai. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: An emotional moment took place during the ongoing protest by part-time teachers in Chennai, as a visually impaired teacher was given a baby shower at the place where she was detained after being arrested.

More than 100 part-time teachers have been protesting continuously since July 8 at the DPI campus in Nungambakkam, Chennai, demanding permanent employment and a salary hike. Police have been detaining the protesting teachers every day and releasing them later.

On the 11th day of the protest on July 18, a visually impaired couple from Pudukkottai district--Selvam and Sumathi--played a key role. Selvam works as a part-time music teacher at Manalmelgudi Government Higher Secondary School in Pudukkottai, while his wife Sumathi also joins the protest daily and faces arrest along with him.