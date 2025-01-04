ETV Bharat / state

Out Of Sight, Right On Mind, Meet Kuldeep Jaiman Who Walked The Talk To Become An RAS Officer

Alwar: Kuldeep Jaiman was focused, his vision for future clear, eyes straight on target and determination resolute. But his path dusted with odds, was not easy to cross. However that did not deter him clearing Rajasthan Administrative Service in one attempt and etch his name as an achiever, rare to find.

Rare, because his vision was all about the braille script that decodes more with the mind's eye than actual eyesight. As Kuldeep says, 'Man ke haare haar hai, man ke jeete jeet..." meaning its all in the mind whether you want to win or lose.

Kuldeep recalls the challenges of growing up with limited vision. “I couldn’t see the world around me, but I always felt its weight,” he shares. While other children had a normal life and mingled with all, Kuldeep had to spend his childhood amid struggles with an inner resolve to rise above his circumstances. His dreams were not shaped by what he could see but by what he could imagine—a future where he could excel and inspire others.

The turning point came in 1999 when Kuldeep found the guidance he desperately needed at Nav Disha Sansthan, a local institute for visually impaired people. With their support, Kuldeep started dreaming big. He completed formal education and developed a passion for learning.

However, Kuldeep’s journey was replete with problems. Simple tasks like reading textbooks or preparing for exams became Herculean challenges. “I had to rely on others to read aloud to me, and there were days when it felt impossible,” he admits. But as technology advanced, Kuldeep found new tools that helped bridge the gap. Screen readers and text-to-speech devices helped him tide over the difficulties. “Technology gave me the wings I needed to fly,” he says.