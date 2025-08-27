Visitor Caught With Spy Camera In Puri's Jagannath Temple

Bhubaneswar: A 31-year-old man from Kolkata was caught with spectacles fitted with hidden cameras inside the Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri town on Wednesday, police said. Photography or videography in the 12th-century shrine is banned.

This was the fourth case of a person getting caught with a hidden camera in the temple in the last few months.

In the latest case, the man, identified as Arup Roy, was caught by the Jagannath Temple Police while he was shaking his spectacles repeatedly inside the main temple, Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh said.

Upon close inspection, it was found to be fitted with cameras having recording facilities, and he was subsequently detained at Singhadwar police station, he said.

The man's spectacles and mobile phone were seized for verification, Singh said. "A case will be registered in this regard, and the spectacles will be sent to the state Forensic Science Laboratory for examination," the SP added.

Security personnel deployed inside the temple have been asked to strictly monitor the use of such hidden or spy cameras on the premises, he added.