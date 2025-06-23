ETV Bharat / state

Visionary Freedom Fighter, Educationist, Nation-Builder: Adityanath Pays Tributes To Mookerjee

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his death anniversary, in Lucknow, Monday, June 23, 2025. ( PTI )

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, describing him as a "great son of Bharat Mata," a visionary political leader, and a staunch nationalist who laid down his life for a united India. Adityanath participated in a floral tribute programme held in Lucknow to mark the "Balidan Diwas" (Martyrdom Day) of Mookerjee, an ideologue for the BJP.

He was joined by BJP's state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, senior leader Dinesh Sharma, and Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

Today is the sacred death anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and a great son of Bharat Mata. It was on this day in 1953 that he sacrificed his life for the cause of national unity," Adityanath said.

Calling Mookerjee a "visionary freedom fighter, educationist, and nation-builder," the CM highlighted his role as a Cabinet Minister in independent India, where he contributed significantly to shaping the country's industrial and food policy frameworks.

Adityanath recalled that Mookerjee resigned from the Jawarlal Nehru Cabinet after opposing what he called attempts to compromise national integrity, particularly over Kashmir. He strongly resisted Article 370 and the permit system imposed in Jammu and Kashmir at the time, Adityanath noted.

"When the Constitution came into effect in 1950 and Article 370 was introduced after the 1952 elections, Mookerjee raised his voice, stating 'one nation, one leader, one law. Mookerjee was arrested while entering Kashmir without a permit and died in custody on June 23, 1953," he said.