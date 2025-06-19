Vishwa Sanatan Mahapeeth To Come Up In Haridwar To Impart Lessons On Scriptures, Art Of Warfare

Haridwar: Tirtha Seva Nyas on Thursday announced establishing the Vishwa Sanatan Mahapeeth in Haridwar. The centre will be dedicated to promote Vedic culture and national consciousness along with imparting training on scriptures and art of traditional Indian warfare. It's grand inauguration is slated in 2029.

Trust patron and supreme head Baba Hathyogi Maharaj said the Vishwa Sanatan Mahapeeth will be a divine centre for the glorious restoration of Sanatan Dharma in India, preservation of tradition and promotion of Vedas, religion and culture. This will not just be a pilgrimage but a plan for 'yug nirman' (social reform), where the philosophy, valour, tradition, science and culture of Sanatan Dharma will come alive, he added.

Ram Vishal Das Maharaj, president of the trust said Vishwa Sanatan Mahapeeth will be an auspicious centre, where energy will come from yagya and power from penance. "Nation will be built from service and society will be built from good conduct. This will be the centre of 'yug nirman'. A land selection committee has been set up for the establishment of the Mahapeeth. The land selection will be done soon following which, work will be started," he said.

The estimated budget of the construction of Vishwa Sanatan Mahapeeth is Rs 500 crore of which, Rs 300 crore will be spent in the first phase. The bhoomi pujan will be held on November 21 while the inauguration of the cow protection centre and yagyashala (sacrificial altar) will be on November 21, 2026. The inauguration ceremony of the Mahapeeth will be held on February 22, 2029.

The tradition of Vedic gurukul will be established in Vishwa Sanatan Mahapeeth and education will be imparted as per ancient subjects like Shastra, Sanskrit, Vedas, Ayurveda, Astrology and others.

"A total of 108 yagyashalas will be constructed in the Mahapeeth. Permanent Sant Niwas will be constructed for the four Shankaracharyas, Acharya Mahamandaleshwars and Mahants of all thirteen Akharas," the Tirth Seva Nyas president said.

There will be 108 huts for saints, residential buildings for 1008 devotees and residences for ascetics. By establishing a Dharmadesh Manch, guidelines will be issued on Sanatan life for the entire country. Also, an air-conditioned complex will be built here and 'Sanatan Parliament' will be organised every year.

This apart, one lakh cultured young warriors will be trained every year at the Sanskar and Shaurya Training Centre, who will participate in defending religion and nation whenever needed. Practice centres will also be built for Shastra Vidya, self-defence, Dharma Yudh Niti and military discipline. There will also be self-employment training centres.

Youths will be trained to make them self-reliant in crafts, Ayurveda, agriculture, cow service, digital service and others. India's cultural heritage will be collected, preserved and promoted through the Sanatan Museum and Dharma Sahitya Bhandar.

Mahant Omdas Maharaj of Tirtha Seva Nyas said that the construction of the Mahapeeth will be done in a planned manner and this will provide employment to thousands of youths. Vishwa Sanatan Mahapeeth is not just a plan for the present but for the coming hundreds of years, which will once again make India the world leader in religion, philosophy, science and leadership, Mahant Omdas Maharaj said.