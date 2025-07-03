Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad Arranges 'Ghar Wapsi' Of 15 People Who Convert To Hinduism In Lucknow

Lucknow: Nearly 15 people, who had converted to another religion, have returned to Hinduism by performing rituals in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district, Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad members said.

The Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad welcomed these people to Hinduism by blowing conch shells. A heavy police force was posted outside the office of Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad on this occasion.

The national president of the parishad Gopal Rai alleged that one Changur Baba, a resident of Atrauli area of ​​Balrampur district, had converted many people of this area by luring them financially and a huge foreign funding was received for this. Along with this, women were also married to people from other religion, he alleged.

Rai said 15 people of a particular religion returned to Hinduism after performing Hindu rituals at Shanidev temple. Clad in saffron scarves, they underwent havan-yajna ritual, offered puja, applied tilak on their forehead and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram', marking a return to their ancestral faith also termed as 'ghar wapsi'.

Among those who returned to Hinduism included Manvi Sharma of Auraiya, Sonu and Rani of Saharanpur, Malti of Siddharthnagar, Reena of Moradabad, Pallavi, Mannat, Abdi and Harjeet Kashyap of Balrampur, Sachin, Gautam, Ramnaresh Maurya of Balrampur and Narendra Mishra, Harjeet Mishra and Murti Devi of Balrampur.

Rai alleged that more than 6000 people of Balrampur and nearby districts have been converted and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. Cases of forceful conversions have been registered in many police stations including the STF, but no action has been taken so far.