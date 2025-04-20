BPO Firm Inaugurated At CBD In Nava Raipur, Employs Youth From Naxal Affected Areas Of Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Square Business Services Private Limited, a BPO company, has set up its office at Nava Raipur.

The BPO which has engaged 350 youth including those from Naxal-affected Dantewada, Gariabandh and Dhamtari districts, was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister Vishnu Sai Deo at Central Business District Bhawan of NRDA in Nava Raipur. CEO of Nava Raipur Development Authority (NRDA) Saurabh Kumar said NRDA provides plug-and-play space to companies. "So far, 1,800 seats have been allotted to four companies including Teleperformance," he informed.

Kumar said efforts are on create 5,000 to 6,000 jobs at NRDA's park in Nava Raipur. "We are also building a separate IT tower in the Central Business District," he said. The CEO said efforts are on to create awareness on job opportunities in Naya Raipur. "For this, special instructions have been issued to collectors. Along with this, we are also ensuring coordination of the companies coming here with the employment officers of districts. At present, candidates from 13 districts of Chhattisgarh are working here," he said Youth from areas affected by Naxalism are also being given jobs and the impact of the initiative will be seen in future, Kumar said.

Prashant Kumar Samal, Centre Head of Square Business Services, Raipur said more than 2,000 jobs are likely to be created in the BPO in the future. "The way NRDA is working and supporting companies, not only Square Business Services but other companies will also come here and Naya Raipur will emerge like any other IT city of India in the future. So far we have created 350 jobs and are going to take it to 600 to 650 in the next four to six months. The company's target is to create 1,000 to 1,200 jobs in one-and-a-half years," he said.

Prashant Kumar, Center Head of Square Business Services at Nava Raipur, said the BPO has its headquarters in Hyderabad and owing to unavailability of employment opportunities, candidates from Chhattisgarh, Odisha and other states have no other option but to move out in search of jobs. "Now we have started working here and soon other companies are also follow suit. The initiative will ensure jobs for youth near their homes," he said. Prashan said out of 350 candidates hired for the BPO at Nava Raipur, 92 per cent are from Chhattisgarh, while the remaining are from other states like Telangana, Odisha, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Kishan Mandavi, a youth from Dantewada said getting a job in an IT company in Naya Raipur was not an easy task for him. "But I managed to get a job here and my journey will inspire many others from Bastar and show them a new ray of hope," he said.