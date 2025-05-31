Visavadar Byelection: 'Will Quit Politics If You Break Italia', Arvind Kejriwal Challenges BJP

Visavadar: Former Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with a host of the Aam Aamdi Party (AAP) leaders campaigned for their party candidate Gopal Italia who filed his nomination for the Visavadar by-election on Saturday.
While addressing a road show, Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of poaching the MLAs of the Congress and the AAP but next time it will not happen. He threw a challenge that if the BJP 'would break' AAP's present candidate Gopal Italia, he would retire from politics.
The campaign for the Visavadar assembly by-election has picked up heat with the AAP announcing its candidate early and beginning its campaign right away.
In today's campaign for the victory of Gopal Italia, AAP's Gujarat in-charge Gopal Rai and other leaders also took part.
The Aam Aadmi Party's road show began by garlanding the statue of Sardar Patel. In this event, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Atishi Singh unveiled the statue of former Chief Minister and one-time powerful leader of Visavadar, Keshubhai Patel, at the party's election headquarters office in Visavadar, indicating to the BJP and Congress that they are following in the footsteps of Keshubhai in the elections.
A large number of the Aam Aadmi Party workers and common people participated in this roadshow.