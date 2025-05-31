ETV Bharat / state

Visavadar Byelection: 'Will Quit Politics If You Break Italia', Arvind Kejriwal Challenges BJP

Visavadar: Former Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with a host of the Aam Aamdi Party (AAP) leaders campaigned for their party candidate Gopal Italia who filed his nomination for the Visavadar by-election on Saturday.

While addressing a road show, Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of poaching the MLAs of the Congress and the AAP but next time it will not happen. He threw a challenge that if the BJP 'would break' AAP's present candidate Gopal Italia, he would retire from politics.

The campaign for the Visavadar assembly by-election has picked up heat with the AAP announcing its candidate early and beginning its campaign right away.