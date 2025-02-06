ETV Bharat / state

Visakhapatnam's Luxury Yacht Set To Sail : A New Wave In Coastal Tourism

In the first phase of the initiative, a three to four-hour cruise will be started from Visakhapatnam’s Fishing Harbor.

Luxury cruise yachts will soon start sailing from Visakhapatnam. In a bid to cater to cruise tourism
Representational picture
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 12:12 PM IST

Visakhapatnam: Luxury cruise yachts will soon start sailing from Visakhapatnam. In a bid to cater to cruise tourism. Dolphin Ocean Cruises has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) to launch a premium yacht service soon.

A Three-Hour Sea Adventure

In the first phase of the initiative, a three to four-hour cruise will be started from Visakhapatnam’s Fishing Harbor. The yacht will operate both in the afternoon and at night, offering tourists a chance to experience the thrill of the open sea within 15 nautical miles of the shore.

Expanding Routes: Visakhapatnam to Kakinada & Beyond

Beyond short sea trips, organizers are also planning longer coastal cruises

✔ Visakhapatnam to Kakinada: Tourists will be picked up from Visakhapatnam and Bhimili, taken to Kakinada, and brought back.

✔ Visakhapatnam to Nellore via Kakinada: Future plans include extending services to Nellore, depending on demand.

✔ Infrastructure Challenges: As tourist jetties are currently limited, the service will initially operate using existing harbors, including Visakhapatnam’s International Cruise Terminal.

What to Expect on Board?

The luxury yacht is designed to offer a premium experience, featuring:

Capacity: 50 passengers

Luxury Cabins: 2 air-conditioned bedrooms with attached bathrooms

Facilities: Clean drinking water, additional restrooms, and separate crew accommodations

Event-Friendly: Ideal for small celebrations and gatherings

Regulatory Compliance & Challenges

Operating inland and coastal cruise services requires strict adherence to state and maritime laws. Coastal and excise permissions are mandatory. A past incident, where a vessel traveling from Visakhapatnam to Chennai was halted mid-route at Puducherry due to missing approvals, has emphasized the importance of regulatory compliance. The issue was recently discussed at the South India Tourism Ministers' Conference, with positive responses from the concerned authorities. With Visakhapatnam emerging as a key hub for tourism, the luxury yacht initiative is set to offer a unique blend of adventure and relaxation, attracting both domestic and international travelers.

