Visakhapatnam's Luxury Yacht Set To Sail : A New Wave In Coastal Tourism

Visakhapatnam: Luxury cruise yachts will soon start sailing from Visakhapatnam. In a bid to cater to cruise tourism. Dolphin Ocean Cruises has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) to launch a premium yacht service soon.

A Three-Hour Sea Adventure

In the first phase of the initiative, a three to four-hour cruise will be started from Visakhapatnam’s Fishing Harbor. The yacht will operate both in the afternoon and at night, offering tourists a chance to experience the thrill of the open sea within 15 nautical miles of the shore.

Expanding Routes: Visakhapatnam to Kakinada & Beyond

Beyond short sea trips, organizers are also planning longer coastal cruises

✔ Visakhapatnam to Kakinada: Tourists will be picked up from Visakhapatnam and Bhimili, taken to Kakinada, and brought back.

✔ Visakhapatnam to Nellore via Kakinada: Future plans include extending services to Nellore, depending on demand.

✔ Infrastructure Challenges: As tourist jetties are currently limited, the service will initially operate using existing harbors, including Visakhapatnam’s International Cruise Terminal.