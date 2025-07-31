ETV Bharat / state

Visakhapatnam Youths Held Hostage By Cyber Scam Gang In Thailand

Visakhapatnam: At least seven people from Visakhapatnam, and several others from YSR Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts, have been lured with fake job offers and held hostage in Thailand, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the victims were promised roles in data entry, reception, and hotel management. Initially, three youths travelled to Thailand in May this year and assured their friends that everything was fine. Later, more people joined them and fell into the trap.

The victims have shared a video message to family members. In the video, they pleaded for help, revealing their ordeal and the abuse they are being subjected to. Among the victims is Brahmaji, a youth from Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam.

The video has reached the local representatives and was brought to the attention of Visakhapatnam West MLA Ganababu on Wednesday.

The victims said, "After one week in Thailand, our passports were taken away and handed over to others. We were then blindfolded, put into about 20 vehicles, and driven for nearly 36 hours through forested areas before being dropped at an unknown location. Some were beaten inside the vehicles when they asked questions."