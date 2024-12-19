Visakhapatnam Youth Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In Canada

Visakhapatnam: A youth from Visakhapatnam, who was pursuing higher studies in Canada, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. The deceased has been identified as Phani Kumar (33), who had recently completed his MBA and enrolled at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary, Canada, on August 21 to pursue his MS.

He was staying at a hostel near the institute with his friends. On November 14, Phani Kumar’s roommate informed his father, Nagaprasad, about his death, stating that he had passed away in his sleep. The roommate, however, did not provide further details regarding the cause of death. The Calgary police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of death.

Uncertain about whether it was a heart attack or another cause, the bereaved family reached out to local MLA and TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao. The MLA brought the matter to the attention of District Collector Harendhira Prasad and Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat, who assured the family of their support and promised to liaise with Canadian authorities. The family members are anxiously waiting for further details as investigations continue.