Visakhapatnam Welcomes Cordelia Cruise As CM Chandrababu Launches Sea Tourism

Visakhapatnam: The vibrant coastal city of Visakhapatnam is all set to step into the spotlight of cruise tourism once again. The luxurious Cordelia cruise ship, carrying 1,100 tourists, will dock at the newly built international cruise terminal at Visakhapatnam Port on Wednesday.

The occasion will also mark a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s tourism ambitions, as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to virtually inaugurate cruise tourism operations from the city.

Sailing into A New Era Of Tourism

Some of the passengers currently on board Cordelia will disembark in Visakhapatnam, having boarded from Chennai. Meanwhile, new passengers from Visakhapatnam will board the ship before it departs for Puducherry at 4 PM the same day.

Cordelia’s arrival is expected to boost tourism, local employment, and the hospitality sectors in the region.

Cruise Schedule – July 2025

Departure City: Chennai

First Departure: June 30