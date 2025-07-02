Visakhapatnam Welcomes Cordelia Cruise As CM Chandrababu Launches Sea Tourism

Visakhapatnam: The vibrant coastal city of Visakhapatnam is all set to step into the spotlight of cruise tourism once again. The luxurious Cordelia cruise ship, carrying 1,100 tourists, will dock at the newly built international cruise terminal at Visakhapatnam Port on Wednesday.
The occasion will also mark a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s tourism ambitions, as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to virtually inaugurate cruise tourism operations from the city.
Sailing into A New Era Of Tourism
Some of the passengers currently on board Cordelia will disembark in Visakhapatnam, having boarded from Chennai. Meanwhile, new passengers from Visakhapatnam will board the ship before it departs for Puducherry at 4 PM the same day.
Cordelia’s arrival is expected to boost tourism, local employment, and the hospitality sectors in the region.
Cruise Schedule – July 2025
Departure City: Chennai
First Departure: June 30
Arrival in Visakhapatnam: July 2 at 8:30 AM
Departure from Visakhapatnam: July 2 at 4:00 PM
Arrival in Puducherry: July 4
Return to Chennai: July 5
Following this route, three cruise services will operate in July on the Chennai–Visakhapatnam–Puducherry–Chennai route, with two more trips on July 9 and July 16. This move is expected to strengthen coastal connectivity, promote marine tourism, and bring international-standard travel experiences to domestic tourists.
Also Read
CM Naidu Invites Industrialists To Invest In Andhra, Calls Next 10 Years ‘Inspiring’
Andhra Govt Restores Long-Awaited LuLu Shopping Mall Project In Visakhapatnam