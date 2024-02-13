Villagers Protest With Dead Body; Demand Justice And Med Assistance From Adani Gangavaram Port Mgt

author img

By ANI

Published : 4 hours ago

The Adani Gangavaram Port (File photo)

People working in the Adani Gangavaram port have staged a protest in front of it's gate demanding justice for the death of a worker, Apparao. The death is allegedly caused due to lack of medical facilities available to the workers who are directly engaging in work involving Orion Ore and Coal. They allege the Company claiming to provide medical facilities without a proper hospital in place.

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): The villagers and relatives of a worker who allegedly died due to stomach ache staged a protest in front of Gangavaram port gate with the deceased's body, demanding justice. The deceased has been identified as Apparao. The relatives of the deceased alleged that Gangavaram village is polluted every day with port pollution of Orion ore and coal and due to this, the villagers are getting sick.

They also alleged that the management of Ganagavaram port hasn't built a hospital for workers and villagers. Every company in India has a hospital. The workers working in the company are said to provide medical services to the workers' families but there is no hospital related to Adani Gangavaram Port here.

Villagers of Gangavaram gave land for Gangavaram port. The management of Adani Gangavaram port is playing games with our lives. Gangavaram port authorities don't care how many times we (villagers) have staged dharnas" the villagers alleged. They demanded the management provide medical assistance for the villagers and provide financial assistance to the family of the deceased.

Read More

  1. Parliament Nod to Bill to Decriminalise Minor Water Pollution Related Crimes
  2. Ammonia leak: TN govt accepts technical committee report on slew of measures including legal action

TAGGED:

Port PollutionPollution caused deathOrion Ore and CoalAdani Gangavaram Port

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.