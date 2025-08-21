ETV Bharat / state

Visakhapatnam To Get Coastal Testbed for Natural Disaster Detection

Visakhapatnam: The Central Government has intensified efforts to improve the accuracy of weather forecasts in the country. As part of this initiative, testbeds are being established across India under the auspices of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, as part of Mission Mausam.

One such facility, the Coastal Atmospheric Research Testbed (ART), has now been proposed in Visakhapatnam to study climatic conditions specific to coastal regions.

In March 2024, a major testbed was inaugurated in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, spread across 100 acres and established at a cost of Rs 125 crore. Additionally, similar urban testbeds are being set up in Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai to address city-specific weather challenges.

30 State-of-the-Art Instruments

For the first time in India, around 30 advanced weather-monitoring instruments would be made available at the Visakhapatnam testbed. These would help scientists study aerosols, clouds, wind patterns, radiation, and other meteorological elements with precision.