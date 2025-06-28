ETV Bharat / state

Visakhapatnam Court Awards Death Sentence To Man For Brutal Murder Of Six Family Members

Appalaraju was sentenced to death by a Visakhapatnam court for murdering six family members, including a child, in Juttada, Pendurthi, on April 15, 2021.

Visakhapatnam Court Awards Death Sentence To Man For Brutal Murder Of Six Family Members
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 28, 2025 at 1:51 AM IST

Pendhurthi: A Visakhapatnam court has awarded the death sentence to Appalaraju for murdering six persons. On April 15, 2021, he killed six members of a family, including a child, at Juttada in Pendurthi mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

A dispute arose between the deceased’s family and their relatives. During the altercation, Appalaraju barged into the house of the Bommidi family and attacked six people with a knife, killing those he encountered. Bommidi Ramana (63), Usharani (35), Alluri Ramadevi (53), Nakkella Aruna (37), Bommidi Uday (2), and Urvisha (6 months) died on the spot. After the incident, the accused surrendered to the local police. Following an investigation, the police submitted a charge sheet against him in court.

What happened

Bommidi Vijay Kiran, a resident of Juttada, currently lives in Vijayawada with his wife and three children. The accused, Bathina Appalaraju, had earlier filed a police complaint in 2018, alleging that Vijay had raped his daughter. Following this, a case was registered, leading to ongoing disputes between the two families. As tensions escalated, Vijay relocated to his in-laws’ house in Vijayawada, where his aunt’s family also resides.

Recently, Vijay’s family returned to Juttada to cast their votes in the local body elections. They also had a wedding to attend and planned to return to Vijayawada after completing some shopping. Appalaraju had been harbouring a plan — he believed that killing Vijay would quickly expose him, but if he eliminated the entire family, Vijay would be left emotionally shattered and weakened for life.

Acting on this plan, Appalaraju entered the house and launched a brutal knife attack, killing six members of Vijay’s family. Vijay’s elder son, Akhil, escaped the attack as he was sleeping at a relative’s house at the time of the incident.

