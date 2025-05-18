Viral Video Shows Brave Bear Scaring Tiger In Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Deep inside the dense Abujhmad forests of Narayanpur district, a dramatic encounter between a tigress and a sloth-bear mother has taken social media by storm. Footage shot by a villager shows the bear shielding her cub on a newly constructed road in Pangud village when a tiger suddenly appears.

Eyewitnesses say the tiger turned toward the bears, prompting the mother to charge without hesitation. The clash lasted only a few seconds, but the bear’s aggression forced the tiger to retreat, while her cub clung tightly to her throughout the confrontation.

In a video captured by a local villager, a mother sloth bear shields her cub as a tiger suddenly appears on a newly laid road in Abujhmad forest. (ETV Bharat)

The Narayanpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Shashiganand K, confirmed that the department has received the clip via social media. “A team has been constituted to verify the location and authenticity of the footage,” he said, adding that, if tiger presence in the area is confirmed, targeted awareness drives will follow to bolster local wildlife-conservation efforts.

Wildlife experts note that Abujhmad’s remote jungles support rich biodiversity, including apex predators such as tigers. The rare video not only offers a glimpse into this ecosystem, but also highlights the formidable instinct of maternal protection in the wild.

