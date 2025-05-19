ETV Bharat / state

Viral Video Of Child Alleging Abuse By Adoptive Mother Sparks Outrage In Punjab’s Amritsar

Following the public outrage, child protection officers, police, and local social workers arrived at the family’s residence and took cognisance of the matter.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST

Amritsar: In a disturbing incident, a five-year-old boy alleged that he was being physically abused by his adoptive mother here in Punjab. After his video narrating the ordeal went viral on social media, local authorities and social service organisations initiated swift action.

In the video, believed to have been recorded by the child’s tuition teacher, the boy is heard saying, “My mother drinks alcohol and beats me.”

The child also accused her of striking him multiple times with a stick and being punched by his elder sister.

Following the revelations, residents of the neighbourhood seconded the claims by the boy, saying they would often hear and witness instances of the child being mistreated in the past. “People have seen him being beaten. It was painful to hear the things he said,” said a resident.

Following the public outrage, child protection officers, police, and local social workers arrived at the family’s residence and took cognisance of the matter.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahni directed officials to ensure that the victim was being protected. The child has since been taken into protective custody under Sahni’s orders.

“I have ordered a thorough probe into the matter. Once the investigation is completed, legal action will follow based on the findings,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, local councillor and social worker Vicky Dutta also visited the scene and assured residents that the case will be pursued with seriousness. “We stand with the child, and no such abuse should be tolerated,” Dutta said.

