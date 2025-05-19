ETV Bharat / state

Viral Video Of Child Alleging Abuse By Adoptive Mother Sparks Outrage In Punjab’s Amritsar

Amritsar: In a disturbing incident, a five-year-old boy alleged that he was being physically abused by his adoptive mother here in Punjab. After his video narrating the ordeal went viral on social media, local authorities and social service organisations initiated swift action.

In the video, believed to have been recorded by the child’s tuition teacher, the boy is heard saying, “My mother drinks alcohol and beats me.”

The child also accused her of striking him multiple times with a stick and being punched by his elder sister.

Following the revelations, residents of the neighbourhood seconded the claims by the boy, saying they would often hear and witness instances of the child being mistreated in the past. “People have seen him being beaten. It was painful to hear the things he said,” said a resident.